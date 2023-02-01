180,846 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,846 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.