21,753 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE FRO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

