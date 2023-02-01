29,271 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.06 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

