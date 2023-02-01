31,522 Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CureVac by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CureVac by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CureVac by 1,426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CureVac

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

