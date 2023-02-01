3,333 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGII. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Stephens lifted their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

