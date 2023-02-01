34,100 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 116,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,954,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,446,407.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 652,654 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,748. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

