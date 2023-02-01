4,840 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,296,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

