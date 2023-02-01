55,255 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

ALHC opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,200 shares in the company, valued at $35,714,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

