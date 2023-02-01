5,867 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.83. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

