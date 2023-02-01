6,007 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

