Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 52,431 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

