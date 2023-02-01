Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Kristin A. Scott Sells 52,431 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:ANF opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
