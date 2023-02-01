ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

ADENTRA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ADENTRA

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ADENTRA from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

