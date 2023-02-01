Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aemetis Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 538,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.