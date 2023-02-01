Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aemetis Stock Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aemetis to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
