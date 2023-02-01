Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

