Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Alcoa stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,674 shares of company stock worth $9,243,024.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
