Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Insider Activity

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,674 shares of company stock worth $9,243,024.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.