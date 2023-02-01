ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

