Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.64.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ALS opened at C$22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.29. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$15.63 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

