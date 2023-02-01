American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

