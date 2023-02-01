AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AME opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.93. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

