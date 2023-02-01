AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
