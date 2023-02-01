AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.