Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $2.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Trading Up 3.6 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.