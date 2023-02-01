Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $31.64

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $28.36 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after acquiring an additional 283,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,177,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 569,787 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

