Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $38.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

COHU stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

