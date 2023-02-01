Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $44.36

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.05 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

