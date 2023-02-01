Analysts Set Expectations for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOW opened at $455.13 on Monday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.