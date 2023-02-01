Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $164.00

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hess Stock Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

