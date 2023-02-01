Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.08

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.