Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $11.92

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

OLO stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock worth $740,034. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

