Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $72.67

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

O stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.