Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $190.39

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Salesforce Price Performance
CRM opened at $167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
