Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $58.21

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE SHAK opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

