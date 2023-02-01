Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $51.67

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 112,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

