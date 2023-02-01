AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $707.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.08. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

