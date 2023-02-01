Anuradha Muralidharan Sells 20,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $29.51.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

