Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $585.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

