Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys $946,623.60 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 525,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,329,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,592,282.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

