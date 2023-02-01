Ares Management Llc Acquires 525,902 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $946,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,329,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,592,282.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,051,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,201,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

