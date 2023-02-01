Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

