Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,944 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $953.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

