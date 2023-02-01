Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $224.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

