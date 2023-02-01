Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 151.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 97,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

