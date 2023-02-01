Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.50.

Shares of URI stock opened at $440.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $441.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

