Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,153,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DAL opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.