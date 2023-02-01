Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 277.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

