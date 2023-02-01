Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $496.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 93.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

