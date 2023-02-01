Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $511.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.69 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

