Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

