Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Shares of SNA opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $250.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

