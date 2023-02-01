Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 333,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 22,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 31,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $243.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

