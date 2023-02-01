Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

